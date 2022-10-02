Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecasts cyclone for October

Bangladesh may experience a cyclone and more rains than usual in October, the country's Meteorological Department has forecast in a long-term climate outlook.



The country saw 3.4 percent more rain than usual also in September, although it was less than the downpour in July or August, according to the department.



Md Azizur Rahman, a director at the department, said one or two low pressure systems may form over the Bay of Bengal this month and one of them is likely to turn into a cyclone.