Hydrogen-inflated party balloons: ‘bombs’ ticking in crowds in Bangladesh

Party balloons are a must to add more joy to celebrations around the world, but a recent accident related to the apparently harmless object after several deadly cylinder blasts in the past few years in Bangladesh has turned the spotlight on the dangers around the inflatables.

The floating toy balloons come in different sizes, shapes and colours, especially in the form of cartoon characters adored by children. In Bangladesh, they can be found anywhere, from public places to bus-stand to festivals.

Balloon cylinder blasts have caused deaths, including of children, in recent years. But the apparently safe balloons were at the centre of the latest accident, in which stand-up comedian and actor Abu Hena Rony and some other people were injured during a police festival in Gazipur.

The balloon seller, who was trying to show that his balloons float by lighting up one of them, ultimately caused a blast. He was sent to jail. But no steps were taken to stop the recurrence of such an accident.

After seven children were killed in a cylinder blast in Dhaka’s Rupnagar in 2019, the Department of Explosives said it was seeking a ban on the use of hydrogen to inflate balloons, but there has been no progress in stopping vendors from using flammable gas as the department lacks manpower.

‘TOYING WITH BOMBS’

In most countries, helium gas is used for party balloons. Helium balloons never cause fire and rarely explode.

Helium is all over the universe. It is the second-most abundant element. But on Earth, it is much less common.

It cannot be artificially produced and must be extracted from natural gas wells. Thus, it is very expensive.

In Bangladesh, vendors use flammable hydrogen because helium is also hard to buy and its use will make balloons very expensive and ultimately send customers away.