Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Chattogram

A fire has broken out at a multi-storey commercial building in the Amtola area adjacent to Chattogram’s Reazuddin Market, which houses a panjabi warehouse on several floors.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room says the fire broke out on the fifth floor of the building next to Hotel Safina around 8:30 pm on Thursday night.
"We are working to bring the fire under control,” Nandankanan Fire Station official Mohammad Ali said.
As many as seven units from various fire stations have rushed to the spot to douse the fire, according to the Agrabad Fire Service Control Room.
Rajasthan, a warehouse for panjabis, takes up several floors of the building.
It is not yet clear whether the warehouse was caught in the blaze.