A magistrate issues the order after rejecting her bail plea

Ex-war crimes prosecutor Tureen Afroz sent to jail custody after questioning

Former International Crimes Tribunal prosecutor Tureen Afroz has been sent to jail following her remand for interrogation in connection with the "attempted murder" of a student during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sarah Farzana Haque issued the order after rejecting her bail plea on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector Suman Mia of Uttara West Police Station, the investigation officer of the case, appealed to the court to send Tureen into jail after her four-day remand.

The defendant’s lawyer, however, applied for bail, which Public Prosecutor Omar Faruq Faruqi opposed.

The court ordered the accused to be sent to jail after the hearing, SI Atikur Rahman Khan from the prosecution police confirmed.

Barrister Tureen Afroz was arrested on the night of Apr 7 in her Uttara residence in connection with the "attempt-to-murder" of a student named Abdul Jabbar during last year’s anti-discrimination protests.

SI Sumon produced her before the court the following day and sought a ten-day remand.

After the hearing, the court placed the accused on a four-day remand.

The case dossier shows Jabbar was shot outside the capital’s BNS Centre on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway around noon on Aug 5 last year, the day of the government’s fall in the movement.

Later he received treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The victim initiated the case with Uttara West police naming 50 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and accusing up to 150 unidentified individuals.

Lawyer Tureen served as a prosecutor at the ICT, formed in 2010 to try war crimes.

She played a key role in several significant cases, including the trial of Jamaat-e-Islami chief Ghulam Azam.

Tureen was removed from her position on Nov 11, 2019, by the then Awami League government following a clandestine meeting with Muhammad Wahidul Haque, the former director general (DG) of the National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Department of Immigration and Passports, during his ongoing 1971 war crimes case.

She had sought the Awami League's nomination to contest the 2018 general election.

After the fall of the Awami League government last year, several cases were filed against the lawyer, similar to many close to the party.