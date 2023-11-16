Top court grants bail to Khadija after 14 months in jail over DSA case

The Appellate Division has upheld the High Court’s decision to grant bail to Khadijatul Kubra, a Jagannath University student who has been languishing in jail for 14 months over two cases under the Digital Security Act.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan dismissed the state’s petition to overturn the bail on Thursday.

Khadija’s lawyer, Advocate BM Elias Kochi, told reporters, “There remains no obstacle to Khadija’s release now.”

In 2020, two cases were filed under the Digital Security Act against Khadia and retired Major Delwar Hossain at the Kalabagan and New Market police stations for "fabricating false and defamatory" statements against the prime minister and other important state officials.