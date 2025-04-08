Man loses leg in landmine explosion along Naikhongchhari border

The explosion marks the third such loss of limb in 13 days

A landmine blast has ripped away a man’s leg in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari Upazila only days after similar incidents caused almost identical misfortunes.

According to locals, the incident took place on Tuesday morning near the zero point between border observation post pillar No. 46 and 47 close to the Upazila’s Jaruliyachhari.

The injured has been identified as Taiyab, 35, a resident of Kombonia in Naikhongchhari Sadar Union.

Naikhongchhari Police Station chief Md Masrurul Haque said, “We’ve received reports that a young man's leg was blown away in a landmine explosion across the border. We’ve heard that he has been taken to a hospital for treatment.”

“However, we don’t have any information about the exact hospital he was taken to.”

Earlier, on Mar 26, the leg of a Bangladeshi named Mohammad Shahidullah was blown off in a landmine explosion near the zero point pillar No. 49 at the Lemuchhari border. Locals suspected that Shahidullah had crossed the border to “smuggle” Bangladeshi goods into Myanmar.

Eleven days after that incident, on Sunday, another Bangladeshi man named Mohammad Firoz, also known as Firoz Alam, also lost his leg in a landmine explosion at Totar Dia along the Hwaikyang border in Cox’s Bazar. Locals said he had crossed the border for fishing.

Recently, the armed rebel group Arakan Army took control of the majority of Myanmar’s Rakhine State with clashes still ongoing. This forced about 70,000 more Rohingya people to flee Rakhine and take refuge in Bangladesh.

According to reports, large numbers of landmines have been planted along the border amid the ongoing conflict.