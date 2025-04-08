Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 08, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Man loses leg in landmine explosion along Naikhongchhari border

The explosion marks the third such loss of limb in 13 days

Landmine blast blows away man’s leg in Bandarban

Bandarban Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 08 Apr 2025, 07:09 PM

Updated : 08 Apr 2025, 07:09 PM

Related Stories
7 banks strained as loans outgrow deposits; 16 breach lending limits
7 banks strained as loans outgrow deposits; 16 breach lending limits
KFC vandalised over Coca-Cola sales in Sylhet
KFC vandalised over Coca-Cola sales in Sylhet
EC warns public against NID service 'scam'
EC warns public against NID service 'scam'
Record $3.29bn remittance in March
Record $3.29bn remittance in March
Read More
US calls China escalation a 'big mistake'
US calls China escalation a 'big mistake'
BB extends deadline for stock market investment fund
BB extends deadline for stock market investment fund
‘Provocative’ remarks came from India too: Touhid
‘Provocative’ remarks came from India too: Touhid
Flick stays grounded ahead of Dortmund test
Flick stays grounded ahead of Dortmund test
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More