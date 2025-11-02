Police block Ebtedayee teachers’ Jamuna march over push for nationalisation

Police have blocked the “Long March to Jamuna” by Ebtedayee teachers near the Kadam Fountain in Dhaka as they pressed for a five-point demand including nationalisation of their institutions.

The teachers began marching towards the chief advisor’s official residence State Guest House Jamuna from the National Press Club on Sunday afternoon, but faced police resistance shortly after setting off.

Law enforcers and teachers were seen in a tense standoff at the site.

Shamsul Alam, convenor of the Independent Ebtedayee Madrasa Teachers’ Unity Movement Implementation Committee, told bdnews24.com around 3pm: “We started marching towards Jamuna at around 2pm, but police stopped us in front of Kadam Fountain. We are staying here.”

“We have already offered the Zuhr prayers here and will continue our sit-in at this place. We urge the government to quickly implement the nationalisation assurance given earlier this year and accept our five-point demand,” he added.

Since Oct 13, the Ebtedayee teachers have been holding a continuous sit-in in front of the National Press Club, demanding nationalisation of all independent Ebtedayee madrasas and implementation of their five-point charter.

Their demands are:

• Immediate implementation of the nationalisation announced on Jan 28 this year.

• Quick approval of 1,089 files sent by the Technical and Madrasah Education Division to the Chief Advisor’s Office for MPO enlistment.

• Issuance of a notice inviting applications for MPO enlistment from recognised but non-grant Ebtedayee madrasas.

• Creation of pre-primary teaching posts similar to those in primary schools.

• Establishment of a separate directorate for Ebtedayee madrasas.