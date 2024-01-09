Six of a family burnt in explosion from ‘illegal gas line leakage’ in Narsingdi

Six members of a family, including a woman and a child, have suffered burn injuries in an explosion from a suspected leakage in an illegal gas line in Narsingdi’s Madhabdi.
The incident took place in the Gadairchar area of Nuralapur in the wee hours of Monday, said Md Kamruzzaman, chief of the local police station.
The victims are Shamim Mia, 40, a readymade garment factory worker, his wife Aklima Begum, 35, their daughters Sanzida, 18, and Ria Moni, 9, Shamim's brothers Ghaffar Mia, 40, and Rashid Mia, 32.
A person named Manik Mia provides illegal gas connections to homes in the area and he recently set up a connection through Shamim’s house, said Sumi Akter, a niece of Shamim.
She said gas from a leak in the pipe accumulated in the house at night and the explosion occurred when someone lit up the stove.
Kamruzzaman said it appeared to be an explosion from gas accumulated in the building.
“We’re still investigating if it was an act of sabotage,” he said.
Asked about the allegation of illegal gas lines, he said steps will be taken if they get a formal complaint.