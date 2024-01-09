    বাংলা

    Six of a family burnt in explosion from ‘illegal gas line leakage’ in Narsingdi

    A relative says gas accumulated in the house from an illegal connection

    Narsingdi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Jan 2024, 06:53 PM
    Updated : 8 Jan 2024, 06:53 PM

    Six members of a family, including a woman and a child, have suffered burn injuries in an explosion from a suspected leakage in an illegal gas line in Narsingdi’s Madhabdi. 

    The incident took place in the Gadairchar area of Nuralapur in the wee hours of Monday, said Md Kamruzzaman, chief of the local police station.

    The victims are Shamim Mia, 40, a readymade garment factory worker, his wife Aklima Begum, 35, their daughters Sanzida, 18, and Ria Moni, 9, Shamim's brothers Ghaffar Mia, 40, and  Rashid Mia, 32.

    A person named Manik Mia provides illegal gas connections to homes in the area and he recently set up a connection through Shamim’s house, said Sumi Akter, a niece of Shamim.

    She said gas from a leak in the pipe accumulated in the house at night and the explosion occurred when someone lit up the stove.

    Kamruzzaman said it appeared to be an explosion from gas accumulated in the building.

    “We’re still investigating if it was an act of sabotage,” he said.

    Asked about the allegation of illegal gas lines, he said steps will be taken if they get a formal complaint.

    RELATED STORIES
    Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal speaks to the media after casting his vote in the general election on Sunday, Jan 7, 2024.
    EC orders arrest of minister's son
    Voting has been suspended at a polling station in Narsingdi-4 due to alleged irregularities
    Fire burns down over a thousand homes in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya settlement
    Fire ravages Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar
    Almost all of the houses in the four blocks of the camp in Kutupalong were destroyed
    Army chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and Navy chief Admiral M Nazmul Hassan place the rank badge on Lt Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim, the newly appointed principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division, in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday, Jan 1, 2024.
    January 1, 2023
    News in photos: 1 January
    AL’s Shanto faces a close contest with rebel candidate Shamim in Mymensingh-4
    AL’s Shanto faces a close contest in Mymensingh
    His main rival is businessman-cum-politician Aminul Haque Shamim, an Awami League leader as an independent

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India