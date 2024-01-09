Six of a family burnt in explosion from ‘illegal gas line leakage’ in Narsingdi

Six members of a family, including a woman and a child, have suffered burn injuries in an explosion from a suspected leakage in an illegal gas line in Narsingdi’s Madhabdi.

The incident took place in the Gadairchar area of Nuralapur in the wee hours of Monday, said Md Kamruzzaman, chief of the local police station.

The victims are Shamim Mia, 40, a readymade garment factory worker, his wife Aklima Begum, 35, their daughters Sanzida, 18, and Ria Moni, 9, Shamim's brothers Ghaffar Mia, 40, and Rashid Mia, 32.