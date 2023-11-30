Social media rumours, misinformation a big challenge for EC before election

Social media is a key point for concern during elections across the world and the Election Commission of Bangladesh accepts that reality.

But the commission is yet to take any steps to curb rumours, misinformation and illegal promotions on social media platforms.

During the last election in 2018, the Election Commission tasked a team with 24-hour surveillance to prevent “rumours and misinformation” from spreading on social media.

But, almost two weeks into the election schedule, there is no visible move to prevent social media toxicity towards the voting.

Law-enforcing agencies work on the ground to stop conflict and violence surrounding the election but doing the same online is a different job entirely.

An inter-ministerial meeting recommended that the EC take steps about it. The EC also held a meeting with Facebook owner Meta in August but the discussion did not make headway.

Ashok Kumar Debnath, an additional secretary at the EC, said identifying “misleading content” is “quite complex”.

“The commission has yet to discuss and come to a decision about the matter. If it comes up in a future meeting, we’ll let you know about it,” he said.

The 12th parliamentary polls are set for Jan 7. The deadline to file nominations is Nov 30, sorting from Dec 1 to 4 and withdrawal can be done until Dec 17. After the election symbols are assigned on Dec 18, candidates will be able to launch election campaigns, which can run until Jan 5.

Many of those seeking candidacy have already put up posters and banners in advance. They were instructed to remove these on their own. But the EC knows no way to prevent promotion on social media networks.

Debnath said Meta had told them in a meeting in August it would begin working to block misleading promotions once the schedule was announced. Any content the EC would deem inappropriate for the election would be taken down immediately, he said.

Asked how the initiative was progressing, Debnath on Tuesday said: “Identifying misleading content on social media is quite complex. We have to inform them about misleading words over the election. On the other hand, those who create such content are quite adept at avoiding automated identification of those keywords.”

“Meta showed interest and sat with us by themselves. But we did not discuss anything with them recently. The Election Commission did not give any decision about this either.”