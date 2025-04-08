It is initially believed that the bus was speeding and trying to overtake a vehicle when it veered out of control, hit a power pole, and fell into a roadside ditch

At least 7 dead, 30 injured as bus overturns in Faridpur

The death toll from a bus accident on the Faridpur-Barishal Highway has risen to seven, with at least 30 people injured after the vehicle veered out of control and overturned into a ditch in Faridpur Sadar Upazila.

The accident occurred around 11:15am in front of the Bakhunda Sharif Jute Mill in Joair on Tuesday, according to Asaduzzaman, chief of Faridpur Kotwali Police Station.

The dead were identified as Md Jowar Sarder, 58, his son Iman Sarker, 35, Fazirun Nessa, 60, Sraban Hasan, 40, 43-year-old Azibur, identified by a single name, Bharati Sarker, 40, and Deepa Khan, 34.

Locals said that the Faria Paribahan bus, travelling from Muksudpur to Faridur via Nagarkanda, lost control while attempting to overtake another speeding vehicle and slammed into a power pole before rolling into a ditch.

It is initially believed that the bus was speeding at the time of the accident, according to Masud Alam, assistant superintendent of Faridpur Highway Police.

Seven to eight feet of the power pole went through the bus during the accident. Locals rushed to the spot and took the victims to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

Firefighters went to the scene when the incident was reported and were able to rescue some people trapped in the bus, said Mohammad Nazrul Islam, senior station manager of the Faridpur Fire Service.