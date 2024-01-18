Warmer days ahead as sun brings respite from foggy gloom

After a week of overcast skies, bright sunshine has finally pierced through the veil of dense fog cloaking Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh.

By Thursday afternoon, the fog dissipated in the capital, revealing a clear sky and bringing a much needed respite from the biting cold.

Since Dec 11, the country has been shrouded by thick fog, intensifying the chill of winter.

In the weather forecast for Thursday, meteorologist Bazlur Rashid said that while the day's temperature was expected to remain unchanged, the mercury could rise by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius on Friday.