    Warmer days ahead as sun brings respite from foggy gloom

    Temperatures are likely to rise during the day but the winter chill is expected to intensify at night, according to the Met Office

    Published : 18 Jan 2024, 08:50 AM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2024, 08:50 AM

    After a week of overcast skies, bright sunshine has finally pierced through the veil of dense fog cloaking Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh.

    By Thursday afternoon, the fog dissipated in the capital, revealing a clear sky and bringing a much needed respite from the biting cold.

    Since Dec 11, the country has been shrouded by thick fog, intensifying the chill of winter.

    In the weather forecast for Thursday, meteorologist Bazlur Rashid said that while the day's temperature was expected to remain unchanged, the mercury could rise by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius on Friday.

    A mild cold wave is currently sweeping across the Rangpur division, including areas like Kishoreganj and Naogaon, and is expected to persist.

    The Bangladesh Meteorological Department expects daytime temperatures to rise, but the cold will be more pronounced at night.

    The lowest temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 8 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur, while Teknaf experienced the highest at 26.9 degrees Celsius.

    In Dhaka, the minimum temperature was 12.8 degrees Celsius, and the maximum reached 18.2 degrees Celsius.

    The Met Office also noted the possibility of rain or thunderstorms in parts of the Khulna and Barisal divisions, and a few places in the Rajshahi, Dhaka, and Chattogram divisions.

    Moderate to dense fog is likely to cover parts of the country from midnight to morning, which may cause disruptions in air traffic, sea transport, and road communications.

