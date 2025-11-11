Arsonists set Malancha bus on fire in Dhaka’s Sutrapur

A Malancha Transport bus parked in front of the Sutrapur Fire Station in Dhaka has been set on fire.

The incident occurred around 6pm on Tuesday, Fire Service duty officer Rafi Al Faruk said.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, and authorities confirmed there were no casualties.

The exact cause of the fire could not be immediately determined.

The incident comes amid heightened political tension, as the International Crimes Tribunal is set to deliver its verdict in the July Uprising crimes against humanity case against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Awami League, whose activities were banned by the interim government, has announced protests from Nov 10-13. The party faces allegations of “attacks and killings” during July protests.

On Monday, crude bomb blasts were reported at seven locations, while three vehicles were set on fire. Between late Monday night and early Tuesday, Fire Services reported fires on three buses in Rayerbagh, Jatrabari, and Uttara.