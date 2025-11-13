12 defendants’ bail cancelled in BTRC case involving ‘fund embezzlement’

A Dhaka court has revoked the bail of 12 suspects in a case involving the alleged embezzlement of Tk 5.6 billion from the Market Development Fund (MDF) of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Sabbir Foyez passed the order on Thursday after hearing a petition filed by the prosecution seeking cancellation of the bails granted to the 12 defendants on Oct 27 by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates’ Court of Dhaka.

Public Prosecutor Omar Faruk Faruki confirmed the bail cancellation by the court.

The case was filed on Sept 18 with Gulshan Police Station by Taufiqul Islam, senior assistant director of the BTRC.

The case accused the defendants of violating licensing and contractual conditions after forming the International Gateway Operators Forum and misappropriating funds through fraudulent means.

Members of the IOF executive committee were allegedly involved in embezzling the Market Development Fund, which was meant for network development.

The complaint alleged that during the Awami League’s tenure, Salman F Rahman had monopolised the International Gateway (IGW) sector, which handles overseas calls, and led the formation of IOF described as a syndicate.

The plaintiff claimed that the IGW operators had to pay large sums of money every month to Beximco Computers Ltd at the instruction of Salman, though the company had no license to operate IGW services.

The operators reportedly had no knowledge of how the Market Development Fund was utilised.