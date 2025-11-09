Secretary calls on Aam Jonotar Dal’s Tarek to seek legal resolution through an appeal

Amid his ongoing hunger strike demanding party registration, Aam Jonotar Dal General Secretary Md Tarek Rahman has been urged by Election Commission Secretary Akhtar Ahmed to submit an appeal to the commission.

At a briefing on Sunday afternoon at the Election Secretariat, the secretary said the commission would consider the party’s case if it followed lawful procedures.

He said, “Legally, we have conveyed our points in writing. Now they can appeal, complete any gaps, make corrections or amendments, and request extensions. These practices are standard. The commission will surely take this into account. We sincerely appeal that Tarek end his hunger strike and allow us to guide him towards legal resolution.”

Akhtar emphasised that any appeal must be formally submitted to the EC secretary.

Tarek has been protesting at the main gate of the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon since Tuesday afternoon after the party’s registration was denied. He has now completed over 125 hours of fasting.

Different political parties, organisations, and citizens have expressed solidarity with him.

On Sunday, BNP leader Ishraque Hossain visited the site to show support. A former mayoral candidate in the 2020 Dhaka South City Corporation elections, Ishraque said: “I have come today as a citizen, a voter, and a political worker. Young, dynamic leaders like Tarek Rahman are being deprived and subjected to discrimination. He should certainly be registered.”

Ahead of the parliamentary elections, the EC approved registration for three parties, including the National Citizen Party, on Tuesday, after primary scrutiny excluded 121 of 143 applicants.

The commission asked objections to be submitted by Nov 12. Despite receiving a letter detailing the reasons for denial, Tarek continues his hunger strike demanding registration.