Twins injured in Milestone jet crash return home after three months

Twin sisters injured in the Milestone School and College jet crash have been discharged from hospital three and a half months after the incident.

They returned home on Wednesday morning from the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said the institute’s Director Dr Nasir Uddin.

He added that three more students are still awaiting discharge.

According to Khadija Akter, head teacher of Milestone’s school section, the twins Sarinah Jahan Sayra and Saibah Jahan Sayma are both fifth graders.

Nasir said 10-year-old Sayra sustained burns on 30 percent of her body, while Sayma suffered burns on 15 percent.

“Many of the doctors, nurses and other staff who cared for them formally saw them off this morning,” he added.

On Jul 21, a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a building on the Milestone School and College campus, killing 36 people, most of them children, in what remains the deadliest plane crash in the country’s history.

Nasir said, “A total of 57 injured people were brought here. Of them, 20 died, and one was sent to a psychiatric hospital for trauma management.”

“Including the two sisters, 33 have now recovered and returned home. Three are still under treatment, but they are out of danger.”

A government probe committee submitted its report to Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on Nov 5, concluding that the crash and casualties resulted from pilot error during training flight operations.