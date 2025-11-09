Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 09, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Court bars former MP Kazi Nabil from leaving Bangladesh, orders seizure of assets

The order follows Kazi Anis, his brother, also being barred from travelling abroad on Thursday

Travel ban, asset freeze for ex-MP Kazi Nabil

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 09 Nov 2025, 03:58 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2025, 03:58 PM

Related Stories
Crude bomb attack on Kakrail church
Crude bomb attack on Kakrail church
Bangladesh emerged as a state after 1975: Asif
Bangladesh emerged as a state after 1975: Asif
Pakistan ship PNS Saif arrives in Bangladesh
Pakistan ship PNS Saif arrives in Bangladesh
BNP factions clash over nomination in Faridpur
BNP factions clash over nomination in Faridpur
Read More
Fighters holed up in Rafah will not surrender: Hamas
Fighters holed up in Rafah will not surrender: Hamas
IMF delegation meets BNP leaders
IMF delegation meets BNP leaders
HC grants bail to Selina Hayat Ivy in 5 cases
HC grants bail to Selina Hayat Ivy in 5 cases
DU students told to ‘vacate hall room’ for VP, GS
DU students told to ‘vacate hall room’ for VP, GS
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More