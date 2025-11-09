Court bars former MP Kazi Nabil from leaving Bangladesh, orders seizure of assets

A Dhaka court has imposed a travel ban on former Jashore-3 MP Kazi Nabil Ahmed in a corruption case, ordering the confiscation of assets worth around Tk 320 million.

The order, issued on Sunday by Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Sabbir Foyez, also freezes both his personal and company bank accounts.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director and spokesperson Akhtarul Islam said the order came after a petition from the case’s investigating officer ACC Assistant Director Al-Amin.

According to the court directive, the seized properties include:

A six-storey building on 0.04 hectares of land in Dhanmondi valued at Tk 22.9 million.

A flat worth Tk 44.6 million at Charuta Homes Ltd in Gulshan.

0.08 hectare of land in Ramchandrapur, Mohammadpur worth Tk 6.6 million.

About 40.17 hectares of land in different areas of Tetulia, Panchagarh, valued at Tk 87.5 million.

Additionally, the court froze Tk 6.1 million from 45 bank accounts and Tk 222.7 million belonging to 62 companies linked to him.

According to the petition, Nabil is accused of amassing Tk 73.5 million in illicit wealth. Investigators found deposits and withdrawals totalling nearly Tk 5.5 billion from 45 personal, joint, and company accounts, with evidence of irregular transactions. The ACC filed a money laundering case against him on Aug 19.

The court said the travel ban was necessary to ensure a fair and unhindered investigation.

Earlier, on Nov 6, the court also barred Nabil’s brother, Kazi Anis Ahmed, CEO of Gemcon Group, from leaving the country.