BNP’s Milon asks why he wasn’t allowed to travel abroad

BNP leader ANM Ahsanul Haque Milon has questioned why he was prevented from travelling abroad.

The BNP leader and former state minister for education demanded an explanation from the interim government regarding the issue at a press briefing at the National Press Club on Friday.

"I want the government to tell me why I was not allowed to go abroad. This government is the government of the great mass uprising of 2024. My party, the BNP, has been supporting the honourable Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus and the interim government he leads since the beginning. I have deep respect for the honourable chief advisor."

"I firmly believe that this government won’t be misled by misinformation or conspiracy from any organisation or department. They will take appropriate measures to protect the constitutional, civil, and human rights of all citizens of the country, including me."

Emphasising his commitment to the welfare of the state and the establishment of the rule of law, he said: "I am ready to cooperate fully with the government for the needs of the state, the welfare of the country and its people."

The BNP leader recalled incidents during the 15 years of the "fascist" Awami League government, when leaders of opposition political parties, including the BNP, were not allowed to travel abroad, especially former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

When Milon arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to fly to Bangkok on Thursday morning, the Immigration Department prevented him from leaving. He was unable to make his flight.

Later, Milon told the media: "I took the old passport with me. My [nick]name Milon wasn’t written on it. I had to return due to my mistake. However, I’m not sure if there was any other conspiracy beside it."