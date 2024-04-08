Peace Establishment Committee urges KNF separatists to give up arms, reintegrate into society

The Peace Establishment Committee, formed to foster dialogue and reconciliation between the Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF and the government, has implored the separatist group to renounce violence and reintegrate into society.

The appeal came in the wake of attacks on banks in Bandarban that have jolted the community and marked a significant setback in the journey towards peace.

Committee chief Kyaw Shwe Hla, who is also chairman of Bandarban Hill District Council, and Member Secretary Laljarlom Bawm in a statement on Sunday issued a plea to embrace peace and disarm, saying that the committee and the people “do not expect such a bizarre situation to develop”.

“We hope the KNF members will avoid such a situation, maintain peace, lay down arms and return to normal life,” the statement said, offering a more conciliatory tone amid the tensions roiling the Chattogram Hill Tracts region.