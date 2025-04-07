He thanks the government of Bangladesh for providing shelter to Rohingya refugees

Rohingya people will get the land of Arakan, says ARSA chief Jununi

ARSA chief Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi has said the land in Myanmar’s Arakan belongs to the Rohingya people.

While appearing in court for a case in Bandarban, he said: “The Rohingya people will get the land in Arakan. We will [reclaim] it if God wills. The land of Arakan is ours.”

He also expressed gratitude to the people and government of Bangladesh for providing refuge to the Rohingya people.

Jununi, the head of the armed Rohingya organisation named Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), was produced in two cases of murder and attempt to murder at Naikhongchhari Police Station. His lawyer appealed for bail.

After the hearing, Additional District and Sessions Judge Arun Paul and Chief Judicial Magistrate Nazmul Hossain turned down his bail petition in both cases and sent him to jail, said Bishwajit Singh, general registration officer (GRO) of the court.

He said, “The investigation of the two cases produced evidence of the crime, and a charge sheet has been filed. He was absconding since the beginning of the case.

“In 2022, two cases were filed against 50 people at Naikhongchhari Police Station on charges of murder and attempt to murder. The main accused in both cases was ARSA chief Jununi.”

Witnesses said Jununi was brought to the Bandarban court premises around 12:45pm amidst tight security. Two police vans escorted it in the front and the back.

He was wearing a bulletproof jacket and a helmet and was immediately taken to the courtroom.

The hearing of the two cases ended around 1:00pm.

On Mar 16 and 17, as many as 10 people, including Jununi, were arrested in raids in Bhoomi Palli, Siddhirganj, Narayanganj, and Notun Bazar areas of Mymensingh city. Later, he was interrogated on remand.