Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 14, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Let Pohela Boishakh be a promise to build a discrimination-free Bangladesh: Yunus

“This is the first Pohela Boishakh of a New Bangladesh. Let us move forward with renewed resolve, leaving behind the sorrow, pain, and injustices of past years."

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 14 Apr 2025, 11:55 AM

Updated : 14 Apr 2025, 11:55 AM

Related Stories
March for Gaza demands justice for genocide
March for Gaza demands justice for genocide
‘Fraud’ with ex-Saudi envoy: Meghna's ‘aide’ remanded
‘Fraud’ with ex-Saudi envoy: Meghna's ‘aide’ remanded
Gone in 90 seconds: CCTV catches masked man torching motifs
Gone in 90 seconds: CCTV catches masked man torching motifs
Motif fire at Charukola ‘deliberate’: police
Motif fire at Charukola ‘deliberate’: police
Read More
Pohela Boishakh at Ramna
Pohela Boishakh at Ramna
April 14, 2025
April 14, 2025
Trump says he expects to make a decision on Iran very quickly
Trump says he expects to make a decision on Iran very quickly
Indian fugitive facing $2bn bank fraud charges held in Belgium
Indian fugitive facing $2bn bank fraud charges held in Belgium
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More