Let Pohela Boishakh be a promise to build a discrimination-free Bangladesh: Yunus

Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor of the interim government, has called on citizens to take a collective pledge to build an inclusive and discrimination-free “New Bangladesh” on the first Bengali New Year since last year's mass uprising.

In a video message delivered on Monday, the first day of the Bengali year 1432, Yunus said: “The 2024 mass uprising has given us the opportunity to build a Bangladesh free from inequality. Let us not waste this chance. Building an inclusive Bangladesh should be our vow this New Year.”

Extending greetings to the nation, he added: “Pohela Boishakh is a celebration of the heart, a universal festival of the Bengali people. Today is a day of joy and new beginnings for Bengalis across the world.”

Highlighting the origins of the Bengali calendar, Yunus said it was first introduced to assist in agricultural activities -- known historically as the "Fosholi Shon", or harvest calendar. “Even today, farmers in this country sow seeds and harvest crops based on the Bengali calendar.”

He also spoke about "Halkhata", the traditional practice of opening new account books on the New Year. Despite living in a tech-driven modern era, the custom is still observed across rural markets and urban businesses in Bangladesh.

“Across districts, entrepreneurs showcase their creativity by producing traditional crafts like Shital Pati (handcrafted mats), clay pots, toys, and hand fans -- all in celebration of the day,” Yunus said.

“I urge everyone to play an active role in preserving and promoting our culture and traditions,” he added.

He continued, “Let’s ensure our heritage does not remain confined to us alone, but is presented proudly on the world stage. This day gives us an opportunity to present our rich legacy to the new generation in a festive spirit -- and to the world at large.”

Yunus also noted that ethnic minority communities from both hill tracts and plains are celebrating Pohela Boishakh and Chaitra Sankranti on a broader scale this year.

“Pohela Boishakh is a day of harmony, a day of unity. It’s a time to embrace one another.”

“This is the first Pohela Boishakh of a New Bangladesh. Let us move forward with renewed resolve, leaving behind the sorrow, pain, and injustices of past years. Let us come together to build the New Bangladesh.”

Wishing success for all festivities and initiatives, the chief advisor said: “May the Bengali New Year 1432 mark the beginning of a brighter era for us all. May it bring fresh and profound joy to every heart.”