Job seekers rally to chief advisor’s govt residence over BCS ‘complications’

“We want the written exam to be postponed and the viva to be held first,” says a candidate

Job seekers have launched a march to the Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus’s government residence demanding that the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) written exam be held only after the 44th BCS viva concludes.

They have dubbed the procession headed towards the State Guest House Jamuna as the “March to Jamuna”.

Earlier on Tuesday, the jobseekers staged a sit-in demonstration outside the Public Service Commission (PSC) office in Dhaka’s Agargaon in the afternoon.

Md Salehin, one of the representatives of the protesters, told bdnews24.com around 7:30pm: “We are marching to Jamuna with over 300 candidates to press our demand.”

“The March to Jamuna is now passing through the Planning Commission. Discussions with the PSC have not yielded any results.”

He added, "Our delegation spoke with the PSC, but the commission remains firm.

“The commission says it cannot print the written exam questions or ensure their security.

“We demand to postpone the written exam and hold the viva first, then start the written exam afterwards,” Salehin concluded.