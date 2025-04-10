Police have detained 10 people in the incident on a disputed land

Two dead, 11 hurt in clash over cutting trees in Naogaon

A clash between two groups over cutting trees on disputed land has left two individuals dead and injured 11 others at Naogaon’s Niamatpur Upazila.

Police arrested 10 people over the incident which occurred around 12pm at Budhuria Dangapara on Thursday, said Niamatpur police chief Habibur Rahman.

The deceased are Shariful Islam and Azizul Haque, both aged 55 years

Of the injured, four in critical condition were taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. The rest are under care at the Niamatpur Upazila Health Complex, but police have yet to identify them.

Police failed to confirm the identities of the detainees as well.

Habibur said Saiful Islam and Lalchan, identified by a single name, owned adjacent lands. Saiful’s father had planted trees on land which later turned out to be on Lalchan’s side after measuring.

Saiful cut down two mahogany trees on Wednesday with consent from the owner of the other land to plant trees. However, an argument escalated during the cutting of the trees.

The officer said, “Lalchan saw Saiful and asked him to fence off his area around 11am on Thursday. When Saiful told him he was busy with other work, 20 to 22 people including Lalchan got angry and attacked him.

“Saiful’s neighbour Shariful stepped up to save him but the angry group of people attacked him with local weapons, killing Shariful on the spot.”

The wounded were taken to Niamatpur Upazila Health Complex while Azizul and four others critically injured were taken to Rajshahi Medical College, he said.

The doctors declared Azizul dead around 3pm.

Habibur said the bodies were later taken to the police station and police were deployed in the area to keep things under control.

Police are taking legal steps in the incident.