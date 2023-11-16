Depositions begin in labour law case against Nobel Laureate Yunus

A court is hearing depositions in the case against Grameen Telecom Chairman Muhammad Yunus over the violation of labour laws.

The hearing began in Dhaka’s Labour Court-3 at 12:20 pm on Thursday. The Nobel laureate arrived at the court half an hour prior to the start of the hearing.

His lawyer Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun said that lawyers Syed Haider Ali and Khurshid Alam Khan are presenting arguments on behalf of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.

On Nov 9, Yunus and Grameen Telecom Managing Director Md Ashraful Hasan and Directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan gave statements in their defence to the court.

In response to questions from the media, Yunus labelled himself innocent and said, “I am not the sole owner of this company. My ideals did not fall short. When working on such a large scale, there may be some mistakes. We are not angels. However, none of the mistakes were intentional.”