Bright festival ushers in spring at Dhaka University’s Bakultala

Drums rang out to welcome spring, known as the king of seasons in Bangladesh, at Bakultala in the Dhaka University Faculty of Fine Art.

Singers, dancers, and musicians joined the celebrations to usher in the season on Wednesday, the first day of spring on the Bengali calendar.

People from all walks of life, cultural activists and youths took part in the festivities.

Women wore saffron sarees with flowers in their hair or tied on their wrists. Men adorned themselves with yellow panjabis. Some, including foreign visitors, had their faces painted in the various colours of traditional alpona designs.

The Jatiya Bosonto Utsab Udjapon Parishad, a spring festival celebration group, organised the programme at the Faculty of Fine Art in Dhaka University. Artists from over ten organisations took part in the event.

As every year, the festivities kicked off with instrumental music.

Artist Jyoti Bandopadhyay played the melodious “Basata Mukhari” raag on sitar to launch an event packed with music, dance, recitation and elocution performances.