Gawsia Twin Peak in Dhanmondi exceeds authorised height by 40 feet, restaurants not permitted

Gawsia Twin Peak on Sat Masjid Road in Dhanmondi is 40 feet taller than the authorised height and does not have permission to be used as restaurants, a revelation that has come after the deadly restaurant building fire on Bailey Road.

Still, the 14-storey building has 15 restaurants, besides shops and two private offices, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha said after inspecting the structure on Sunday.

Its occupancy type is F-1, meaning it can house offices, not restaurants, according to M Hamidul Islam, director of the capital development authority’s zone-5.