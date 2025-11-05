Body of missing autorickshaw driver found with throat slit in Bogura

Police have recovered the body of an autorickshaw driver with the throat slit in Bogura’s Shajahanpur Upazila.

The body was recovered from the edge of a mulberry garden adjacent to the first bypass highway in the Fuldighi area of the Upazila around 6:30am on Wednesday, said Shajahanpur Police Station OC Shafiqul Islam.

The deceased was identified as 52-year-old Mofazzal Hossain Mofa, son of Mubarak Ali of Khalishakandi village in Shajahanpur Upazila.

Police sent the body to the morgue of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

Police and locals say that Mofazzal left his home with his autorickshaw around 4pm on Tuesday. He had been missing since then. His relatives identified the body on Wednesday morning.

OC Shafiqul Islam said, "Mofazzal's body had marks of injury from a sharp weapon and his throat was found slit."

"His autorickshaw has not been found yet. We’ve yet to confirm a motive for his murder.”

The police officer says, "It doesn't seem like he was killed just to steal his autorickshaw. We are collecting CCTV footage from the surrounding area to unearth the mystery of this incident."