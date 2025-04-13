Bangladesh to send 21 July Uprising victims to Pakistan, Turkey for treatment

The health advisor says discussions are ongoing to finalise arrangements

At least 21 people injured during the July Uprising will be sent to Pakistan for advanced medical treatment.

Meanwhile, an additional 31 will be sent to Turkey, according to Health Advisor Nurjahan Begum.

Speaking at a press conference at the Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Sunday, she said that those injured in the Uprising would be treated using advanced medical technologies available in the two countries.

The health advisor also said discussions were ongoing with the foreign ministries of Pakistan and Turkey to finalise arrangements.

Nurjahan said, “Pakistan is a war-torn country. They have brought a technology to treat those injured in mine explosions there. A group of doctors came to us from the UK, they said that those who lost their arms and legs can be sent to Lahore.”

“There is probably a specialised hospital in Lahore, and the doctors in the UK told us that such patients are treated very well there. We are talking about this.”

Nurjahan said since the interim government came to power, at least 40 people have been sent abroad for advanced treatment.

Of them, 26 have been sent to Bangkok, 13 to Singapore and one to Russia. All 26 have returned to the country after treatment.

The health advisor also revealed that 450 people lost one eye and 21 lost both eyes during the July Uprising.

In a move to expand healthcare infrastructure, China has proposed the construction of three hospitals in Bangladesh.

The proposal comes as part of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“China will build this hospital on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-China relations. There is a possibility of building a 1,000-bed hospital in Nilphamari.”

Later, Abu Jafor, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, reiterated that discussions with Chinese counterparts to build three hospitals remain in the early planning stages.

He said the initial proposal was for a hospital in Mirpur, Dhaka, but plans have since shifted to the Rangpur division, with a location in Nilphamari under consideration.

In addition to the Nilphamari project, a 100-bed hospital is expected to be constructed in Dhamrai, near Dhaka.

This facility will focus on the rehabilitation of physically disabled patients.

A smaller hospital, with five to seven beds, is planned for the South Karnafuli area of Chattogram.

Authorities have been asked to carry out a feasibility study for the site.