HSC candidates get another chance to fill out exam forms from Apr 13

Students who missed the original deadline to submit the HSC exam registration form have been given another opportunity to complete the process.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board said these students can fill out the forms between Apr 13-21. They will have until Apr 22 to pay the registration fees.

The board also urged schools to ensure that all eligible students complete their forms within the extended window.

The HSC form fill-up process originally began on Mar 2. Students could submit forms without a late fee until Mar 10, and with a late fee of Tk 100 until Mar 17. The deadline for payments was Mar 18.

On Mar 22, Prof SM Kamal Uddin Haider, exam controller of the Dhaka board and convenor of the Inter-Education Board Examination Controllers’ Committee, had indicated that students who missed out on submitting the forms would be given another opportunity to register.

For the science stream, the maximum form fill-up fee has been set at Tk 2,785, while humanities and business studies students must pay Tk 2,225. Students from these two streams with practical exams as optional or fourth subjects must pay an additional Tk 140 per subject.

This year’s HSC and equivalent exams are scheduled to begin on Jun 26. Theory exams will continue until Aug 10, followed by practical exams from Aug 11 to Aug 28.

The 2025 HSC exams will be based on the revised 2023 syllabus, but exams will be held for full marks and the full duration, according to education authorities.

Only students with valid registration and those who passed the selection exams are eligible to submit the forms. However, if a student was unable to sit for the selection exam due to circumstances beyond their control, such as illness, or did not pass, they may still be allowed to fill out the form. In such cases, the guardian must submit a written request, and the student must have performed satisfactorily in their pre-selection tests.