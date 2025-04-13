Law advisor admits model Meghna Alam’s arrest didn't follow proper procedure

However, her arrest was based on a valid complaint and evidence, he says

Asif Nazrul, the interim government’s advisor for law, has acknowledged that the arrest of model Meghna Alam was not carried out in the correct manner.

However, he argued that it does not mean that she was arrested without a valid complaint or evidence.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on Sunday, the advisor said: “The Ministry of Home Affairs will soon take appropriate action regarding what needs to be done in this matter."

Meghna was arrested on Apr 9 from the capital’s Bashundhara residential area. Meghna was live on Facebook during the incident, alleging that some individuals identifying themselves as police were trying to break into her home.

Following her arrest, a Dhaka court ordered that she be detained for 30 days under the Special Powers Act 1974.

Her arrest under the act has sparked widespread criticism among political leaders and cultural figures, who took to social media to voice their concerns.

At the briefing, Nazrul also revealed that the law ministry had recommended the withdrawal of 7,184 politically motivated harassment cases.

In addition, the chargesheet has been finalised for the Magura child rape case, according to him. Since DNA test results have corroborated the suspect’s involvement, a verdict on the case can be expected in less than 90 days.