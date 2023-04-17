    বাংলা

    Sonar Bangla Express suspends service after accident

    The train service is expected to resume at 8 am on Apr 19

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 17 April 2023, 04:54 AM
    Updated : 17 April 2023, 04:54 AM

    The Sonar Bangla Express on the Dhaka-Chattogram route will not operate on Monday due to repair work after an accident.

    The train service is expected to resume at 8 am on Apr 19, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

    Five compartments of a Dhaka-bound passenger train of Sonar Bangla Express from Chattogram derailed after it hit a freight train from behind at Hasanpur Railway Station in Nangalkot around 6:30 pm on Sunday.

    Nearly 50 people were injured in the accident, Nangalkot Station Master Jamal Hossain said on Sunday.

    Seven compartments of the train could not be operated due to damage sustained in the accident, according to Shariful Alam, a spokesman for the railway ministry.

    Passengers who have already booked tickets online can apply for a refund, the ministry said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dozens injured as Sonar Bangla Express hits goods train in Cumilla
    Dozens injured in Cumilla train accident
    The Dhaka-bound Sonar Bangla Express from Chattogram hits a goods train
    A special train from Faridpur’s Bhanga set off for the Mawa Station via the Padma Bridge on Tuesday, Apr 4, 2023. The rail minister and several other notable guests were on the train, which had an engine from the US and seven carriages made in China.
    April 4 2023
    News in photos: 4 April
    Rescue crews operate at the site of a crash, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa, Greece, Mar 1, 2023.
    Greece train disaster exposes rail network neglect
    Railway unions have blamed years of underinvestment and understaffing - a legacy of Greece's decade-long debt crisis
    Three dead as train hits passenger vehicle in Chattogram
    3 dead in Ctg train-passenger vehicle collision
    The victims include a pointsman

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp