Sonar Bangla Express suspends service after accident

The Sonar Bangla Express on the Dhaka-Chattogram route will not operate on Monday due to repair work after an accident.

The train service is expected to resume at 8 am on Apr 19, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

Five compartments of a Dhaka-bound passenger train of Sonar Bangla Express from Chattogram derailed after it hit a freight train from behind at Hasanpur Railway Station in Nangalkot around 6:30 pm on Sunday.