Six men accused of raping Narayanganj woman after microbus abduction

A 19-year-old woman has started a case alleging that she was raped in a microbus after being whisked away in the vehicle in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj.

The complaint, filed late on Saturday night, names six suspects, all under 30 years of age.

Siddhirganj Police chief Shaheenur Alam declined to disclose their names to “protect the integrity of the investigation”.

The victim has been sent to Narayanganj General Hospital for a medical examination.

According to police, the victim was previously acquainted with one of the accused. In 2017, her mother had borrowed Tk 400,000 from this suspect, which was repaid in phases by 2022. However, the accused refused to return a non-judicial stamp taken as collateral.

On Friday afternoon, the woman was allegedly lured to the Signboard area under the pretext of returning the stamp. The suspects then reportedly abducted her in a microbus and took her to a secluded location at Jalkuri Doshpaip, where one suspect allegedly raped her inside the vehicle while the others assisted.

“After the assault, the woman was dropped back in the Signboard area. Police are working to arrest the suspects,” said Officer Shaheenur.