Hasnat, Sarjis make surprise visit at ACC with ‘top secret’ allegations

They have submitted several complaints in writing

Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam, the chief organisers of the north and south units of the National Citizen Party (NCP) respectively, have met with Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman Mohammad Abdul Momen and made a few “top secret” allegations.

They briefed the media about the visit while leaving the ACC office on Wednesday.

Hasnat said, “We have come to the Anti-Corruption Commission with some complaints and submitted them in writing.”

Asked about the contents of the complaints, he said: "They’re very confidential."

Without giving a direct answer when asked about the accused, he said: "It's very confidential. It will no longer remain confidential if we talk on the matter now. Besides, the criminals will also be alert then.”

NCP’s other Chief Organiser Sarjis said: "Many people have built empires using the ACC in the past. Many common people have been harassed without any crime. At this point, we don't expect it.

"We had several complaints and submitted them. That's why we came here,” he added.