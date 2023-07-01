    বাংলা

    5 burnt, 4 missing after oil tanker blast in Jhalakathi

    Five teams of firefighters are fighting the blaze on the Nandini-2 tanker

    Jhalakathi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 July 2023, 10:00 AM
    Updated : 1 July 2023, 10:00 AM

    Five people have been burnt and four are missing after an explosion aboard an oil tanker in Jhalakathi.

    The incident occurred at 2:10 pm on Saturday near the Rajapur Village on the southern bank of the Sugandha River near the district town.

    The Nandini-2 tanker was transporting petrol and diesel to the Padma Oil Depot in the town, said Mohidul Islam, additional police superintendent of Jhalakathi Sadar Circle.

    Five teams of firefighters are trying to tame the blaze on the vessel. They were unable to say why the blast occurred.

    There were nine crew members, including the vessel’s master, on board. Five of them have been recovered with burn wounds.

    Four of the wounded have been named as Shakil, 35, Faridul Alam, 53, Iqbal Hone, 27, Mainul Islam Hridoy, 29. The fifth victim is a cook.

    Four of them have been taken to Barishal’s Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

    Four of the crew are still missing.

    RELATED STORIES
    An oil tanker anchored in Jhalakathi's Sugandha river caught fire after an explosion on Saturday, Jul 1, 2023.
    July 01, 2023
    News in photos: 01 July
    8 injured as blast-hit oil tanker catches fire in Narayanganj
    8 injured as blast rocks oil tanker in Narayanganj
    Five of them are in critical condition following the blast, which is believed to have been sparked by gas accumulation
    A view shows destroyed vehicles following what was said to be Ukrainian forces' shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region, Russia, in this handout image released May 31, 2023. Governor of Russia's Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS
    Moscow reports attacks on oil refineries near border with Ukraine
    In the Russian town of Shebekino, two of four wounded people were hospitalised and shells damaged an apartment building, four homes and a school as well as power lines
    Child dies, taking death toll from Ashulia gas cylinder warehouse blast to four
    Child dies, taking Ashulia gas cylinder blast toll to 4
    Sohag, the nine-year-old son of blast victim Shariful Islam, succumbed to his burn injuries

    Opinion

    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps