5 burnt, 4 missing after oil tanker blast in Jhalakathi

Five people have been burnt and four are missing after an explosion aboard an oil tanker in Jhalakathi.

The incident occurred at 2:10 pm on Saturday near the Rajapur Village on the southern bank of the Sugandha River near the district town.

The Nandini-2 tanker was transporting petrol and diesel to the Padma Oil Depot in the town, said Mohidul Islam, additional police superintendent of Jhalakathi Sadar Circle.

Five teams of firefighters are trying to tame the blaze on the vessel. They were unable to say why the blast occurred.