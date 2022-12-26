Rescue efforts hit setback after ship with 1.1m litres of oil sinks

Md Mehedi Hasan, a spokesperson for the company operating the ship, said they brought in another vessel, Shagor Bodhu-3, to rescue the sunken ship, but Shagor Bodhu-3 is lighter than Shagor Nandini-2.

The company is now sending down another ship, Shagor Bodhu-4, to the rescue of Shagor Nandini-2, said Mehedi. “We’ll make a plan to rescue the sunken ship when the other ship arrives.”

BIWTA’s Selim said they would also help the company rescue the ship if necessary.