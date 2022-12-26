    বাংলা

    Rescue efforts hit setback after ship with 1.1m litres of oil sinks

    BIWTA vessels are incapable of pulling the sunken tanker up

    Published : 26 Dec 2022, 01:51 PM
    The operation to recover a tanker carrying 1.1 million litres of oil that partially capsized in the Meghna River in Bhola has hit an early setback, stoking environmental concerns that the spillage may damage biodiversity.

    Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority failed to pull up the ship, Shagor Nandini-2, on Monday as the BIWTA vessels were incapable of rescuing such a tanker, said Mohammad Selim, a joint director of BIWTA.

    Md Mehedi Hasan, a spokesperson for the company operating the ship, said they brought in another vessel, Shagor Bodhu-3, to rescue the sunken ship, but Shagor Bodhu-3 is lighter than Shagor Nandini-2.

    The company is now sending down another ship, Shagor Bodhu-4, to the rescue of Shagor Nandini-2, said Mehedi. “We’ll make a plan to rescue the sunken ship when the other ship arrives.” 

    BIWTA’s Selim said they would also help the company rescue the ship if necessary.

    Padma Oil Company Limited, the owner of the cargo, said the ship was carrying 898,000 litres of diesel and 234,000 litres of octane from Chattogram to Chandpur when it sank early on Sunday.

    KM Shafiul Kinjol, a spokesperson for the coastguards, said they were working to skim the oil from water and prevent pollution.

