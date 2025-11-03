Government approves conditional MPO inclusion for 1,089 independent Ebtedayee madrasas

The government has taken an in-principle decision to include 1,089 independent, grant-receiving Ebtedayee madrasas in the monthly pay order (MPO) scheme, subject to conditions.

SM Masudul Haque, joint secretary of the Technical and Madrasah Education Division under the education ministry, told bdnews24.com on Monday: "We sent the file requesting MPO inclusion for the 1,089 independent Ebtedayee madrasas that applied to the Chief Advisor's Office for approval.

“The chief advisor has approved the MPO inclusion of the madrasas on condition."

The Technical and Madrasah Education Division has been instructed to bring under the MPO scheme those 1,089 Ebtedayee madrasas that have fulfilled the conditions set out in the MPO policy issued this year. They will be included in the MPO following the proper process, he said.

The division accepted MPO applications from more than 1,500 grant-receiving independent Ebtedayee madrasas from Jul 8 to 15.

Ebtedayee madrasas follow the Alia madrasa system, which is a combination of Islamic and general education. These religious educational institutions, which are equivalent to primary schools, were established in 1984.

According to the Technical and Madrasah Education Division, there are 1,519 grant-receiving independent Ebtedayee madrasas in Bangladesh. The head teachers of these institutions receive a grant of Tk 5,000 per month and assistant teachers receive Tk 3,000.

Beyond these, there are an additional 5,932 independent Ebtedayee madrasas in the country that do not receive any government grants.

Teachers have been staging a continuous sit-in demonstration outside the National Press Club since Oct 13 with a five-point charter of demands, including the nationalisation of all Ebtedayee madrasas.

They had planned a protest rally on Monday to press their demands but did not carry it out because the chief advisor approved the MPO inclusion of 1,089 madrasas.

However, they announced that their sit-in will continue.