Fire destroys 15 shops in Lakshmipur

Fifteen shops have been destroyed in a fire in Lakshmipur’s Ramgati Upazila.

The blaze broke out in a market in the Alexander Bazar area early on Friday morning, according to Khokon Majudar, station officer of the Ramgati Fire Service.

Locals said the fire originated from an electrical short circuit at a grocery shop owned by a man named Rasel and quickly spread to adjacent shops.

Two Fire Service units arrived after receiving the alert and, with help from local residents, brought the flames under control after roughly two hours. By that time, 15 shops had been reduced to ashes.

Shop owners estimated their losses at around Tk 5 million.

“Initially, we believe the fire started from an electrical short circuit,” Majudar said.