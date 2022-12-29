Journalist's decomposed body found at home in Dhaka, husband absconding

Police are yet to arrest Saidul.

The body appeared to have been hanging for several days, said SM Arif Raiyan, an assistant commissioner of the Tejgaon Industrial Area Zone of police, who was present when the body was recovered on Tuesday night.

The couple rented a flat on the fourth floor of a building a few months ago, Rashid said, citing neighbours.



It is not clear when her husband last came home, he added.

Parvin said in the case that their family did not have much contact with Sharmin. Parvin did not know where Sharmin lived, but they spoke on the phone for the last time on Dec 18. Four or five days later, Parvin called Sharmin but did not get a response from her sister.

Later, Parvin contacted Sharmin’s office and came to know that she had taken two weeks' sick leave. Parvin took the address after contacting Saidul and went to the house on Tuesday but found it closed from the inside. Then the police came and recovered the body.

Parvin alleged the family came to know through one of Sharmin's female friends that Saidul was pushing for divorce for a few days. That is why he forced her to commit suicide by torture, Parvin said.