    বাংলা

    Journalist's decomposed body found at home in Dhaka, husband absconding

    A case has been filed against her husband for abetting suicide

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 Dec 2022, 08:17 PM
    Updated : 28 Dec 2022, 08:17 PM

    Police have recovered the decomposed body of a journalist, who is believed to have died a few days ago, from her home in Dhaka's Moghbazar.

    Shobnom Sharmin Mukti, 30, was a news presenter at online news portal The Report.

    Her husband Saidul Islam, 45, a former reporter for private TV channel Asian TV, has been absconding since the incident, police said.

    Her sister Shobnom Parvin filed a case against Saidul accusing him of instigating Mukti to die by suicide, said Abdur Rashid, chief of Hatirjheel Police Station.

    Police are yet to arrest Saidul.

    The body appeared to have been hanging for several days, said SM Arif Raiyan, an assistant commissioner of the Tejgaon Industrial Area Zone of police, who was present when the body was recovered on Tuesday night.

    The couple rented a flat on the fourth floor of a building a few months ago, Rashid said, citing neighbours.

    It is not clear when her husband last came home, he added.

    Parvin said in the case that their family did not have much contact with Sharmin. Parvin did not know where Sharmin lived, but they spoke on the phone for the last time on Dec 18. Four or five days later, Parvin called Sharmin but did not get a response from her sister.

    Later, Parvin contacted Sharmin’s office and came to know that she had taken two weeks' sick leave. Parvin took the address after contacting Saidul and went to the house on Tuesday but found it closed from the inside. Then the police came and recovered the body.

    Parvin alleged the family came to know through one of Sharmin's female friends that Saidul was pushing for divorce for a few days. That is why he forced her to commit suicide by torture, Parvin said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh hit by energy crisis as Russia-Ukraine conflict drags on
    A distant war sparks an energy crisis in Bangladesh
    Rolling outages returned in the middle of the year after almost a decade while factories were shut down due to a gas shortage
    The Uttara North metro rail station is equipped with elevator facilities for the elderly and travellers with special needs.
    Metro rail: Penalties for breaking rules
    A passenger will be liable to pay a fine that is 10 times the ticket price if they are caught travelling without a pass
    Metro trains will run on batteries in case of power outages
    Metro trains will run on batteries in case of power outages
    The trains will rely on the energy storage system technology, which collects wasted energy from braking, to recharge batteries
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina boards the first metro passenger train in Dhaka on Wednesday.
    Metro rail completes maiden trip with Hasina on board
    Metro rail is expected to bring a huge respite to commuters in Dhaka, one of the most crowded cities in the world

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher