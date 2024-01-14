    বাংলা

    DNA tests to confirm Karwan Bazar slum fire victims’ identities

    The police are investigating whether the fire was accidental or sabotage

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Jan 2024, 07:37 PM
    Updated : 13 Jan 2024, 07:37 PM

    Police have decided to conduct DNA tests to confirm the identities of the two bodies recovered after a fire at a slum in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar after a resident claimed them to be his wife and son..

    The tests to match DNA samples from the victims and the man are necessary because the bodies became unidentifiable after the incident in the wee hours of Saturday, said Moshiur Rahman, chief of Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station.

    The fire destroyed around 300 shanties at the Mollabari slum next to Bangladesh Film Development Corporation, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

    Mizanur Rahman, a vegetable trader and resident of the slum, claimed the victims are his 22-year-old wife Parveen, identified with a single name, and their son Nafi Islam, according to Dulal Hossain, a police inspector.

    He had left his family at home to buy vegetables at the Karwan Bazar market before the fire started. Upon hearing about the incident, he hurried back.

    During a visit to the site, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman said the cause of the fire was under investigation, considering possibilities such as an electrical short circuit or sabotage.

    The DMP chief said the ownership of the land is also being investigated, because the owners might have had a motive to drive away the slum-dwellers, who faced difficulties escaping the fire because of a lack of space to move out.

    RELATED STORIES
    Woman, child dead as fire guts slum in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar
    Woman, child killed in Karwan Bazar slum fire
    Around 300 homes were destroyed in the fire that ripped through the Mollabari slum in the middle of the night
    Only DNA testing can identify four bodies burned beyond recognition in Benapole Express fire: police
    Charred bodies from train fire unidentifiable
    The victims’ DNA samples will be tested to confirm their identities, police say
    Commuters rejoice as metro rail's Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh stations open
    Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh metro stations open to commuters
    All 16 stops on the metro rail's Uttara to Motijheel route are now operational
    Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar metro rail stations set to open on Dec 31
    Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar metro stations to open on Dec 31
    All 16 stops along the Uttara-Motijheel line will be operational once the stations open to the public

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024