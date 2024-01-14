DNA tests to confirm Karwan Bazar slum fire victims’ identities

Police have decided to conduct DNA tests to confirm the identities of the two bodies recovered after a fire at a slum in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar after a resident claimed them to be his wife and son..

The tests to match DNA samples from the victims and the man are necessary because the bodies became unidentifiable after the incident in the wee hours of Saturday, said Moshiur Rahman, chief of Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station.

The fire destroyed around 300 shanties at the Mollabari slum next to Bangladesh Film Development Corporation, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.