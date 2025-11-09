Government enacts two ordinances granting legal protection to 10 types of personal data online

The government has issued two ordinances on personal data protection and management, bringing 10 types of information -- including financial, health, and community-related information -- under legal protection online.

Authorities say the laws ensure citizens’ control and security over their personal data.

On Thursday, the Personal Data Protection and National Data Governance ordinances were gazetted, according to a media statement from the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications on Sunday.

The new ordinances also introduce the concept of a “single digital identity” for citizens, allowing secure access to different government and digital services through a unified ID.

Earlier, on Saturday night, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, the chief advisor’s special assistant on ICT, wrote on Facebook that the move marked the start of the “data governance” era in Bangladesh.

He said, “The days of selling citizens’ data for fraud or on the dark web are now over.”

The initiative follows a 2023 proposal by the Awami League government to prevent the unauthorised use of personal and institutional data, which had received preliminary approval in the draft Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. However, the plan stalled amid controversy.

After the fall of the Awami League government during the July Uprising, the caretaker administration took up the initiative, approving the ordinances on Oct 9. They were officially gazetted on Thursday.