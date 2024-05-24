Over 50 homes, stores burnt in fire at Ukhiya Rohingya camp

The fire has since been brought under control, according to an official

A fire that broke out at a Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya Upazila has been brought under control.

The fire at the Tanzimarkhola Rohingya Camp No. 13 in Palankhali Union was brought under control around 12:45pm, said Mohammad Shamsuddoza Nayan, additional commissioner for refugee relief and repatriation.

The fire started around 11:30am on Friday, but its cause has yet to be confirmed.

“The fire suddenly started at the market at the Tanzimarkhola Rohingya camp,” Nayan said. “It spread in an instant. Two units from the Ukhiya Fire Station rushed to the scene after they were informed.”

“After an hour and 15 minutes of effort, the fire was brought under control. But, by then, over 50 homes and stores had burnt down.”

In total three units of the Fire Service had worked to tame the blaze, Nayan said.