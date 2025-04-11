Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

China speaks with Saudi Arabia, South Africa about response to US tariffs

The conversations took place over separate video calls on Thursday

China speaks with Saudi Arabia, South Africa about response to US
Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao attends a meeting with global business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 28, 2025. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 11 Apr 2025, 08:58 AM

Updated : 11 Apr 2025, 08:58 AM

Related Stories
Expatriate Bangladeshi, daughter die in New Jersey road crash
Expatriate Bangladeshi, daughter die in New Jersey road crash
Trump announces 90-day pause on tariffs
Trump announces 90-day pause on tariffs
Trump announces 90-day pause on tariffs, raises them for China
Trump announces 90-day pause on tariffs, raises them for China
China slaps restrictions on 18 US firms
China slaps restrictions on 18 US firms
Read More
Trump threatens Mexico tariffs over water dispute
Trump threatens Mexico tariffs over water dispute
Dominican nightclub tragedy toll hits 221
Dominican nightclub tragedy toll hits 221
Late Cherki strike earns Lyon draw at Man Utd
Late Cherki strike earns Lyon draw at Man Utd
Trump's tariff pause only stokes more uncertainty for CEOs
Trump's tariff pause only stokes more uncertainty for CEOs
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More