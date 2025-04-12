Police, RAB, the army, and BGB are coordinating security efforts ahead of the massive gathering in solidarity with the Palestinian people

'March for Gaza': Law enforcers on alert as crowds converge on Dhaka's Suhrwardy Udyan

Security measures have been ramped up ahead of the "March for Gaza" rally in Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan, where a large turnout is expected in a show of solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Although the rally is scheduled to begin at 3pm on Saturday, participants began arriving at the venue from the morning, with the crowd steadily growing as the day progressed.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has deployed additional personnel to prevent any untoward incidents. Members of the Rapid Action Batallion (RAB), army, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have also been deployed, while plainclothes policemen and intelligence officers are on duty as well.

Security arrangements have been made in coordination with all law-enforcing agencies, keeping the scale of the rally in mind.

From early morning, a heavy police presence has been seen at key points around the city, including Banglamotor, Shahbagh, Dhaka University's TSC and Doel Chattar, and Matsya Bhaban.

Checkpoints have been set up at various entry points of Suhrawardy Udyan, where police are conducting searches if they suspect anything unusual.

“We are fully prepared for the event. Alongside a sufficient police force, members of other agencies have also been deployed. We are on maximum alert,” said DMP Ramna Division's Deputy Commissioner Md Masud Alam.

“The organisers have designated five starting points for the processions. Our forces are deployed along the entire route from those points to Suhrawardy Udyan.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Traffic (Ramna Division) Kazi Romana Nasrin said, “We are also prepared for the large gathering. Our officers on the ground are working to keep traffic moving as smoothly as possible.”

She added that diversions may be introduced if necessary.

“So far, we haven’t needed to implement diversions. But if needed, we have plans to redirect traffic at Katabon, Banglamotor, and Matsya Bhaban intersections. If required, we may also divert traffic at Science Lab and Russell Square.”

She said authorities would try to maintain normal traffic flow as much as possible during any diversions.

Organisers from the Palestine Solidarity Movement Bangladesh have designated five access routes for processions from different parts of the capital.

1. The procession from Banglamotor will enter the venue via Shahbagh and Ramna Gate.

2. Those coming from the Kakrail intersection will enter through the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh gate via Matsya Bhaban.

3. Participants coming from Gulistan Zero Point will proceed through Doel Chattar to reach Suhrawardy Udyan via the TSC Gate.

4. Marchers coming via the Bakshibazar intersection will enter through the TSC Gate after passing the Central Shaheed Minar.

5. Those arriving from Nilkhet intersection will proceed via VC Chattar and enter through the TSC Gate.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Palestine Solidarity Movement said, “This marks the first time people from all political and non-political backgrounds across the country will unite at Suhrawardy Udyan to express solidarity with the Palestinian cause."

They also noted that peace-loving individuals across Europe, the Americas, and other parts of the world have taken to the streets to condemn Israel’s ongoing aggression in Gaza.