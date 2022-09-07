Local engineers save millions by converting DEMU trains

When the government bought 20 diesel-electric multiple-unit trains in 2013 from China to facilitate short-distance rail travel, Bangladeshis lauded the idea as these specialised trains were expected to bring down the cost of commuting and ease the pressure on roads.

Fast forward to 2022, the same idea is seen as one of the most controversial projects the rail authorities have ever taken up, as it failed to serve its purpose.

Even though the Chinese manufacturer projected the lifespan of the DEMU trains to be around 20 years, most of the trains have reportedly become inoperative due to a lack of maintenance and spare parts within six or seven.

Now, two and a half years later, a new initiative by the railway has repaired six of the trains. This initiative may prove a cost-effective way to restore these trains to regular service.