Bangabandhu Railway Bridge nears completion, set for inauguration in December

The construction of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge over the Jamuna River is entering its final stage.

According to authorities, the railway bridge will be inaugurated by December this year.

Bridge Project Director Al Fattah Mohammad Masudur Rahman told bdnews24.com: "87 percent of the work is complete. The rest of the work will be completed by December. The railway bridge, which has been a dream for people in the north, will be open for use."

According to Masudur, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the bridge in December.

"All preparations are being taken with this aim," he added.

The first span of the superstructure was laid down after overcoming the Jamuna River's depth and the strength of its current, paving the way for the connection between Sirajganj and Tangail. The 4.8km-long bridge is now visible due to the links created between Sirajganj and Tangail

Currently, the authorities are working towards modernising, rail track linking, balancing, and other particulars of the project on both ends of the bridge.

According to Masudur, the spans that are being installed for the bridge have been made using rust-resistant steel structures imported from Vietnam and Myanmar.

"We are using Japan's modern direct rail fastener technology for the first time in Bangladesh. The rail line is being placed directly on the span using this technology. This will increase the stability of the railway line on the bridge and also cut down on maintenance costs."

Meanwhile, the construction of the dual-gauge double-track on the bridge is nearing completion, along with the modernisation of Tangail's Bhuapur and Syedabad railway stations.

More than 50 percent of the project is complete, including the construction of railway tracks on the eastern and western ends of the bridge, on an area stretching about 3km. Railway engineers and other hired personnel are working on the completion of the railway bridge within the stipulated time.

The Bangabandhu Bridge, which opened in 1998, established direct railway connectivity between the capital and the northern and southwestern regions. However, the speed limit for trains was decreased after the bridge developed cracks in 2008.

Presently, about 38 trains cross the bridge at a speed of 20 km per hour every day. This complicates train schedules and causes passengers inconvenience due to lost time.

To address the issue, the government took the initiative to build a separate railway bridge across the Jamuna River.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone for the Bangabandhu Railway Bridge in November 2020, and piling work started in March 2021.

The bridge is being built in collaboration with Japan at a cost of Tk 167.81 billion. The Japan International Cooperation Agency or JICA is providing 72 percent of the construction cost for the longest dual-gauge double-track in the country.

Once operational, the railway bridge will allow 68 trains, including freight trains, to pass across daily. Project officials say that trains will be able to travel at speeds ranging from 100-120 km per hour.

The project is set to bring forth a revolutionary change in the railway communication and railway transportation system of northern Bangladesh. At the same time, the railway bridge is expected to boost the economy of the north.

In addition to increasing internal railway connectivity, Bangladesh will also gain capacity by joining the Trans-Asian Railway. As a result, there will be interconnected train movement with neighbouring countries.

Syed Abdur Rauf Mukta, the mayor of Sirajganj Municipality, told bdnews24.com: "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge is a double-track line, so multiple trains can run at the same time. This will increase business prospects for people in the region. Besides, international passengers and freight trains will be able to run directly to the capital, Dhaka.

"In addition to reducing the cost of imports and exports, the pressure on the Bangabandhu Bridge and the highway will be reduced. At the same time, the transportation of goods from the northern region will be easier and the costs will also be reduced. This will bring about positive changes in the economic situation and social life of the region."

Sirajganj-2 Member of Parliament Jannat Ara Henry told bdnews24.com: "If the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge is opened, the trains will not have to wait at any end to cross. It will unite the north with the south."

She also expressed her hope that the unfinished construction of the railway bridge would be completed as soon as possible and that the bridge would be inaugurated in December.