Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Army to keep executive magistracy power until February

The magistracy power given to the army has been extended for another three and a half months (110 days) ahead of the upcoming general election

Army to keep magistracy power until February

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 11 Nov 2025, 04:56 PM

Updated : 11 Nov 2025, 04:56 PM

Related Stories
Crude bomb blasts in Dhaka mark day of AL ban
Crude bomb blasts in Dhaka mark day of AL ban
Man shot dead in Dhaka identified as one-time ‘top criminal’ Tarik
Man shot dead in Dhaka identified as one-time ‘top criminal’ Tarik
Land row puts Alauddin Sangitangon in peril
Land row puts Alauddin Sangitangon in peril
Primary teachers reverse decision, work stoppage to continue
Primary teachers reverse decision, work stoppage to continue
Read More
Mamun murder: DMP asked to ensure security in court area
Mamun murder: DMP asked to ensure security in court area
Israel blocking syringes needed to vaccinate Gaza children: UNICEF
Israel blocking syringes needed to vaccinate Gaza children: UNICEF
England call up Chalobah, Trafford
England call up Chalobah, Trafford
BUET student lands in jail over ‘hurting’ religious sentiment
BUET student lands in jail over ‘hurting’ religious sentiment
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More