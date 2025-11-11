Army to keep executive magistracy power until February

The government has extended the powers of executive magistracy granted to Bangladesh Army for another three and a half months (110 days) for a seventh time ahead of the upcoming general election.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification on Tuesday regarding the decision.

According to the notice, commissioned officers of the rank of captain and above in the Army (including officers of the same rank deployed in the Coast Guard and Border Guard Bangladesh) will have the powers of special executive magistrates for another three months from Nov 12.

They will be authorised to address crimes falling under Sections 64, 65, 83, 84, 86, 95 (2), 100, 105, 107, 109, 110, 126, 127, 128, 130, 133, and 142 of the CrPC, 1898.

The Army was deployed across the country before the fall of the Awami League government.

Although the curfew was lifted after the fall of the government on Aug 5, 2024, army personnel Aere left in the field to shore up the deteriorating law and order situation. Later, joint forces also launched their operations.

Under the prevailing law and order situation, the Bangladesh Army was granted the powers of executive magistrates on Sept 17 last year. Later, a separate notification was issued giving the same powers to commissioned officers in the Navy and Air Force.

The term of this power was extended for the first time in November last year, the second time in January this year, the third time in March, the fourth time in May, and the fifth time in July by 60 days. Lastly, another extension was done for 60 days in September this year which ends on Tuesday.