EC grants ‘Shapla Koli’ symbol to NCP, registers three new parties

After prolonged debate and discussion, the Election Commission (EC) has allocated the “Shapla Koli”, or water lily bud symbol to the National Citizen Party (NCP), granting the newly formed political group official registration.

At the same time, the EC has decided to register two other political parties: the Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (Marxist), which has been given the “Scissors” symbol, and the Bangladesh Aam Jonogon Party, which has been allotted the “Handshake” symbol.

On Tuesday evening, the EC issued a public notice seeking objections, if any, to the registration and symbol allocation for the three parties.

It instructed that any objections, along with supporting documents, must be submitted to the secretary by Nov 12.

EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said the final gazette notification on the registration of political parties is expected to be published between Nov 14 and 15.

The National Citizen Party (NCP) was launched on Feb 28 by several leading figures involved in the July Uprising. Since then, the party has remained vocal on various national issues, including the July Charter.

Following the political upheaval, Destiny Group’s managing director, Rafiqul Amin, after being released from prison, announced the formation of a new political party named Bangladesh A-Am Janata Party on Apr 17.

However, after objections were raised by another party with a similar name, it was renamed Bangladesh Aam Jonogon Party.

The Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Marxist) was formed on Apr 12, 2013, when Mubinul Haidar Chowdhury and Shubhrangshu Chakraborty broke away from the main Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BaSaD), accusing then-general secretary Khalequzzaman and others of ideological deviation.

The splinter group was announced at a press conference the same day, with Mubinul Haidar named as convenor.

Currently 53 political parties hold official registration. The registration of the Awami League remains suspended, while those of the Freedom Party, Oikyaboddho Nagorik Andolan, and PDP have been cancelled.