Yunus laments 'forceful occupation' of Grameen offices

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has claimed that Grameen Bank has forcefully taken over the offices of eight entities under the 'Grameen banner' in Dhaka's Mirpur.

Despite appeals for help, the authorities have yet to provide any support over the matter, according to him.

Yunus raised concerns over the issue at a media briefing at the Grameen Telecom Bhaban, which houses the eight offices.

The Nobel laureate said that on Feb 12, a group of people from Grameen Bank bypassed security measures and forced their way into the Grameen Telecom Bhaban, locking up eight of the 16 offices housed in the building.

Yunus added that Grameen Bank does not have legal authority to take over the building, and the companies run independently.

Recently, Grameen Bank appointed new directors for Grameen Telecom and Grameen Kalyan, replacing Yunus as chairman with Prof Dr AKM Saiful Majid.

Yunus described these actions as attempts to harass him publicly and undermine his social enterprises.

The Nobel laureate has been at the forefront of public discourse in recent months after he was handed a six-month jail sentence for labour law violations. The Anti-Corruption Commission is also bringing charges of embezzlement against him.