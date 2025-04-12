Farooki insinuates Hasina loyalists burnt down 'face of fascism' motif at DU

A general diary has been filed with the police and the Dhaka University authorities have also launched their own investigation into the incident

Cultural Affairs Advisor Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has pointed the finger at supporters of the ousted Awami League regime for the fire that damaged several motifs created for Dhaka University’s traditional parade to mark Pohela Boishakh.

The early morning fire on Saturday at the Faculty of Fine Arts destroyed two symbolic installations: the towering "face of fascism", the planned centrepiece of this year's parade, and part of the "dove of peace". These motifs were part of the annual Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra, a colourful procession that celebrates the Bengali New Year.

Prof Azharul Islam, dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts, said that an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire.

In a Facebook post, Farooki expressed outrage over the incident and said legal action would be taken against those involved.

“Those who dared to do this -- be it soft Awami League or Awami B-Team -- must swiftly be brought to justice,” he wrote.

He added that the "saboteurs" made it clear that they do not want to see the people of Bangladesh united in celebration. “We are now more determined than ever to take part [in the parade] -- and in greater numbers.”

Farooki also said that the efforts to sabotage the parade would make it even more meaningful.

“Many who support the July Uprising said this year’s procession is shaping up to be the most inclusive and unique. Some felt we should avoid showcasing the grotesque fascist figure. We were considering all viewpoints and awaiting the university’s input. But after this incident, this figure's presence has become more essential than ever. The July Uprising continues.”

Prof Azharul explained that students and alumni had jointly created the symbolic figures for this year’s celebration of Bengali New Year 1432, scheduled for Monday.

“It is with deep regret that I inform you that around 4:50am, unidentified individuals set fire to the face of fascism motif and destroyed it.”

A general diary (GD) has been filed with Shahbagh Police Station. Both the university and state intelligence agencies have launched investigations. Officers from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and the Fire Service have also visited the site.

The "face of fascism" motif was a 20-foot-tall installation made of bamboo and cane. It featured a snarling, fanged female face with two horns, a massive nose, and haunting eyes.

Many believed the motif was a symbolic representation of ousted prime minister Hasina. It had been a topic of discussion on social media in the days leading up to the incident.

With the festival just days away, it remains unclear whether such a large motif can be rebuilt in time.