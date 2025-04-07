They stole Tk 80,000 in cash and nearly 60gm of gold ornaments

Robbers injure 4, loot money and gold at four apartments in Mugda

Police say a gang has robbed four apartments in a Green Model Town Society building in Dhaka’s Mugda, making off with cash and gold ornaments.

The robbers also gravely injured the building’s owner and three others with sharp weapons. The wounded are currently receiving treatment at Mugda General Hospital, according to Ezaz Khan, general secretary of the Green Model Town Society.

The injured are building owner Humayun, his wife Shaheenur Akhtar, tenant Abdul Mannan and his son Hasan.

The incident occurred around 3am on Monday at House No. 17 of Road No. 3 in the society’s D Block, according to Sajedur Rahman, chief of Mugda Model Police Station.

The robbers stole Tk 80,000 in cash and nearly 60gm of gold ornaments, he said.

Sajuder said, “Around 3am, the robbers went to the building, threatened the security guard with weapons and took him hostage. They then broke down the doors to apartments on the second, third, and fifth floor and robbed them.”

The building’s security measures were “absolutely negligent”, the officer said. “They had no closed circuit cameras. It was dark and there was insufficient lighting. The robbers entered by climbing over the wall.”

Police, the Detective Branch, the Rapid Action Battalion, the Police Bureau of Investigation, and the Criminal Investigation Department have collected evidence from the scene, the police OC said.

Green Model Town Society’s Ezaz said: “About 20-25 armed men entered our society. Seven to eight of them entered the building and caused chaos inside for about an hour. The rest stayed outside.”

“All of them had makeshift weapons or firearms. Four people, including the building’s owner Humayun, were critically injured by blows from the robbers’ improvised weapons.”