Advisor Rizwana fears climate change may force Bangladesh to redraw its map

Environment Advisor Syeda Rizwana Hasan has cautioned that the future impacts of climate change could require Bangladesh to redraw its national boundaries.

Speaking at a session at the Defence Services Command and Staff College in Dhaka, she highlighted that climate change now poses a “deep” threat to the country's national security, territorial integrity, and social stability.

Rizwana warned that a rise in sea levels, coastal erosion, and climate-induced displacement might force Bangladesh to redraw its map in the next few decades.

Her concern was evident as she pointed out that a one-metre rise in sea levels by mid-century could submerge 21 coastal districts.

"Millions will become homeless,” the advisor said. “Saltwater will invade rivers used for agriculture and fish farming.

“Climate change does not only mean the salinisation of freshwater, it means losing our land, the extinction of communities, and a threat to our sovereignty," she added.

According to her, 65 percent of the country’s population relies on freshwater fish for protein, which could be destroyed by rising salinity.

Bangladesh already loses 1 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually due to floods, cyclones, and droughts.

“By 2050, this loss could double,” Rizwana warned. “Crop damage, water scarcity, and mass displacement could lead to conflicts.

“If one-third of Bangladesh is submerged, the remaining two-thirds will face immense pressure. Instability will become the norm.”

She said a total of 11 climate “stress zones” have been identified under the national adaptation plan, which would require $230 billion to implement by 2050.

‘THE NATURE OF DEVELOPMENT MUST CHANGE’

Rizwana has called for the “rigorous” enforcement of environmental laws.

She noted that when she ordered an operation, the response was that only six executive magistrates were available for the entire country.

As a result, the advisor has sought the military’s assistance in anti-pollution operations.

"In the future, the army's role may not only be disaster management but also climate refugee management,” she said. “This is not just a fight to save trees; it is a fight to save the country.

“If we fail, future generations will inherit a different Bangladesh, one that can’t even be imagined on today’s map.”